Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 3.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after acquiring an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $588.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $546.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

