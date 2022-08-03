Papp L Roy & Associates Has $1.02 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 453.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 25.0% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.39. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.57. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a one year low of $265.12 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

