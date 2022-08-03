Papp L Roy & Associates Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCD stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.71. 32,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,700. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.69. The company has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

