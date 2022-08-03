Papp L Roy & Associates Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,851. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

