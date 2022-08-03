Papp L Roy & Associates Invests $582,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $146.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.71. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.