Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up approximately 2.1% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

