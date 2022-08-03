Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, reaching $255.29. 23,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,318. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

