Paramount Global (PARAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported 0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.33 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 29.42. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 26.34 and a 1 year high of 46.70.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.