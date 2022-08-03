Parcion Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,867 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36.

