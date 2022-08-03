Parcion Private Wealth LLC Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ESS opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

