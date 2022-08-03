Parcion Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,944 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 56,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.