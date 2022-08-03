Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000.
Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
DFNM stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $50.45.
