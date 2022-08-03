Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,020 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.