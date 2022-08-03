Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.