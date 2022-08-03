Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $9.60 on Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $29.87 million and $8.57 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00041132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00619652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00035305 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

