Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,068. The company has a market capitalization of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.18. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after buying an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

