Parkland (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion.
Parkland Price Performance
Parkland stock opened at C$36.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.95. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 45.05.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
