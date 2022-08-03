Paybswap (PAYB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.00

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $34,533.95 and approximately $35.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Paybswap has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.51 or 0.00632144 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016529 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00034256 BTC.
Paybswap Coin Profile
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.