Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PAYC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $308.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.14.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $14.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,572. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.