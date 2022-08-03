Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the June 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,901,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.