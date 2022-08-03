PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.82

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 1054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Logistics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Logistics

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,282,592 shares in the company, valued at $134,727,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 437.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

