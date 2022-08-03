PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the June 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCSB Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

PCSB Financial Price Performance

About PCSB Financial

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. PCSB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $298.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

