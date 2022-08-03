Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 840 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $832.50.
Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 494,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.69.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
