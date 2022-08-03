Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 840 at Barclays

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 775 ($9.50) to GBX 840 ($10.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.23) to GBX 975 ($11.95) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $832.50.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 494,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,378. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Pearson has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

