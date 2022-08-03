PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 210,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,014,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PEDEVCO (PED)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.