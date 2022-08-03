PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 210,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,014,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PEDEVCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO ( NYSE:PED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

