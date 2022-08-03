Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. 4,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.28. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.36). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,608,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 112,949 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,494,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,567,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 724,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,426,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,018,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

