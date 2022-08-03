Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares.
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ)
Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the onshore exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its operations consist primarily of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells, and operating its producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field or the Eagle Ford, in South Texas.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAHQ) (PVAHQ)
