Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE:PEN opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.61 and its 200-day moving average is $175.92. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -861.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 363 shares of company stock worth $45,901 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

