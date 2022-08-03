Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on August 22nd

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $856.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEBO. Stephens began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

