Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Short Interest Down 31.6% in July

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEBK stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, COO William D. Cable sold 7,700 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $518,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $2,035,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $8,543,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

