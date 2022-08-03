Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $59.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $418,862.33 and approximately $59.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $29.92 or 0.00130023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,008.13 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00127851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

