PerkinElmer, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.82 Per Share (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $7.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.40. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.50. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $728,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

