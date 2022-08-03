PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Up 9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) rose 9% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $171.20 and last traded at $166.96. Approximately 8,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 810,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.17.

The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

