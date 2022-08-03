PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Up 9% Following Strong Earnings

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) rose 9% on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $171.20 and last traded at $166.96. Approximately 8,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 810,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.17.

The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

