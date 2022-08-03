Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.62. 120,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 132,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.

Pernod Ricard Dividend Announcement

About Pernod Ricard

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a $0.2464 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

