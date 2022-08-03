Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.89 and last traded at $39.62. 120,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 132,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25.
Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
