Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,347,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,036 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Personalis by 191.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 99,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 65,073 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Personalis during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Personalis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Personalis has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $23.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

