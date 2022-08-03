Peter J. Wilkinson Sells 2,576 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $253.41. 19,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,124,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,678,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.