Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $105.74

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 105.74 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.26). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.31), with a volume of 195,233 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Petra Diamonds Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 105.72. The company has a market cap of £198.09 million and a P/E ratio of 300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Insider Activity at Petra Diamonds

About Petra Diamonds

In related news, insider Bernard Robert Pryor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £14,560 ($17,840.95).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

