PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading Up 0.2%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.59 and last traded at $44.59. Approximately 54 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the period.

