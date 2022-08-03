PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells $44,100.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Friday, July 22nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:PGTI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.78. 237,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGTI shares. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 20.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.