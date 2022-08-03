PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

PMCB remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Wednesday. 39,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,371. PharmaCyte Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of PharmaCyte Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable non-metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

