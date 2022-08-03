Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Maintains Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 12,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Asit Parikh bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.