Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT Lowered to $38.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 28.8 %

PHAT stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, insider Terrie Curran bought 20,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $151,905.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,595 shares in the company, valued at $478,648.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asit Parikh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock worth $415,105. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

See Also

