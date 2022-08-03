Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Short Interest Update

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 9,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,503. The stock has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.19. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

