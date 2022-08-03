Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.15.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $472.14 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

