Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.06 and traded as high as $5.04. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 8,331 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FENG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.