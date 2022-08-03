Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

Phore (PHR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Phore has a total market cap of $279,769.56 and $4.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,501,456 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

