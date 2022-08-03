PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys $18,391.50 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,391.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,152,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,714,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,300 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $7,015.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,054 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $2,814.18.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $38,375.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $51,150.00.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 8,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. SG3 Management LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 35.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHX. TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

About PHX Minerals

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

