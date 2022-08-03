PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

PCQ stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. 40,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

