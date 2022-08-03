PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PCQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,182. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

