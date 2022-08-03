PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,750. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $29.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.
In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,932.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
