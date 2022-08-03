PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,750. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $29.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,932.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,080,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

